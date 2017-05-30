Dave Solomon's State House Dome: Unspent treatment money stirs anger
WITH AN OPIOID addiction epidemic still claiming New Hampshire lives at an alarming rate, you'd think that every dime committed to the crisis would be spent, but apparently that's not the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp Winnemont
|May 24
|Diana Lees
|3
|Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|camp david
|102
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC