Wolfeboro Police collect 150 pounds of unwanted drugs
The department collected more than 150 pounds, or six boxes, of unused prescription drugs and controlled medicines, Wolfeboro Police said in a statement. The drugs were collected as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency's collection program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|9
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|camp david
|102
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar '17
|camp david
|2
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC