Trio faces drug, other charges after Wolfeboro gun sale attempt
Police arrested two men and a women on drug charges and other offenses Wednesday morning after they were called to a store parking lot for a report of a man trying to sell firearms there, according to a press release from Wolfeboro Police. Three Wolfeboro Police officers responded to the Three Sisters Country Store for the firearms report.
