Police: Man resisted arrest after walking out on dinner bill
An Alton man was arrested on several charges after allegedly walking out on his bill at a Union Street restaurant Tuesday evening, according to police. Police in Wolfeboro responded to the area of El Centenario Restaurant at 7:37 p.m. Thursday for the report of a customer leaving the restaurant without paying a bill, according to a statement released by the Wolfeboro Police Department. Greg Regan, 34, of Alton, allegedly failed to pay, and was located by police on Central Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|camp david
|102
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar '17
|camp david
|2
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC