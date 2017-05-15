Police: Man resisted arrest after walking out on dinner bill

An Alton man was arrested on several charges after allegedly walking out on his bill at a Union Street restaurant Tuesday evening, according to police. Police in Wolfeboro responded to the area of El Centenario Restaurant at 7:37 p.m. Thursday for the report of a customer leaving the restaurant without paying a bill, according to a statement released by the Wolfeboro Police Department. Greg Regan, 34, of Alton, allegedly failed to pay, and was located by police on Central Avenue.

