N.H. legislators push bill to let regulators react to health insurance upheaval NEW
Facing a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and potential premium hikes next year, New Hampshire lawmakers are proposing to give state regulators broad authority to quickly respond. "In the event that we have a meltdown of the health care insurance currently provided under the ACA, we have some contingency to take care of citizens in our state," said Wolfeboro Rep. William Marsh during a public hearing on proposed legislation Tuesday.
Read more at Concord Monitor.
