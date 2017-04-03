Suit filed over Farmington school bathroom taping

A Farmington mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the Farmington School District and a former assistant principal claiming her son's rights were violated when the administrator allegedly videotaped the boy going to the bathroom. Attorneys Alfred T. Catalfo III, of Dover, and Paul M. Monzione, of Wolfeboro, filed the suit on March 28 on behalf of the plaintiffs who were listed only as R.B. and J.S., according to the federal court filing.

