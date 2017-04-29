Robotics team takes top spot at chall...

Robotics team takes top spot at challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

Bedford robotics team Tech Tonix took a top spot by advancing to the semi-final round, and brought home the Control Award in New Hampshire's first annual FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship, held last month in Wolfeboro. Tech Tonix, a rookie team made up of eight Lurgio seventh graders, placed fifth in the state and walked away with the award when the day was done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15) May 15 swedenforever 10
Murder in Campton (Feb '06) Mar '17 camp david 102
Camp Winnemont Mar '17 camp david 2
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar '17 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb '17 Barbara P Bush 78
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec '16 Canoeboy 14
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC