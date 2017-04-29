Robotics team takes top spot at challenge

Bedford robotics team Tech Tonix took a top spot by advancing to the semi-final round, and brought home the Control Award in New Hampshire's first annual FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship, held last month in Wolfeboro. Tech Tonix, a rookie team made up of eight Lurgio seventh graders, placed fifth in the state and walked away with the award when the day was done.

