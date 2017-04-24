New Bartlett police chief to be sworn in Wednesday
Christopher Keaton, most recently a patrol sergeant with the Wolfeboro Police Department, was named Monday by the Bartlett Board of Selectmen to replace Janet Hadley Champlin, who is retiring on April 28. Champlin joined the Bartlett Police Department in 2012 as its prosecutor.
