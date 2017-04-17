Ice-Out declared on Lake Winnipesaukee

Ice-Out declared on Lake Winnipesaukee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

A lone angler picked a scenic spot to try his luck in Weirs Beach last week. Ice-out was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee at 8:31 a.m. on Monday by veteran lake observer Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 9
Murder in Campton (Feb '06) Mar 23 camp david 102
Camp Winnemont Mar 23 camp david 2
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar '17 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb '17 Barbara P Bush 78
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec '16 Canoeboy 14
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC