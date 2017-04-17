Ice-Out declared on Lake Winnipesaukee
A lone angler picked a scenic spot to try his luck in Weirs Beach last week. Ice-out was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee at 8:31 a.m. on Monday by veteran lake observer Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation.
