Fiore launches first tasting room in New Hampshire

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Capital Weekly

Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, an experiential tasting room featuring extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, sea salts, and other specialty products, has launched its first location in Wolfeboro, N.H., a collaboration with Orazio's Gourmet, a specialty food purveyor.

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,258

