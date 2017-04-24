Fatal flaws: 4 of 4 - " Efforts to reform DCYF await implementation NEW
More than two years have passed since 3-year-old Brielle Gage was beaten to death while under state watch. The news sparked calls at the State House to reform the child protection division, but the agency is now without a permanent director, and substantial change has yet to take hold.
Read more at Concord Monitor.
