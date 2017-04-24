Another plan to deal with elections m...

Another plan to deal with elections moved by the blizzard: Let the selectmen decide NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Concord Monitor

Another option has been added to the ongoing puzzle about how to cope with town meeting elections that were moved due to the March 14 blizzard: A proposal to allow local elected officials to decide whether the election was legal. The proposal, which describes itself as "the least detrimental of two unfortunate options," was put forward in an amendment added to House Bill 329, a bill created to study how municipalities do their billing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 9
Murder in Campton (Feb '06) Mar '17 camp david 102
Camp Winnemont Mar '17 camp david 2
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar '17 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb '17 Barbara P Bush 78
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec '16 Canoeboy 14
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC