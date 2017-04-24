Another plan to deal with elections moved by the blizzard: Let the selectmen decide NEW
Another option has been added to the ongoing puzzle about how to cope with town meeting elections that were moved due to the March 14 blizzard: A proposal to allow local elected officials to decide whether the election was legal. The proposal, which describes itself as "the least detrimental of two unfortunate options," was put forward in an amendment added to House Bill 329, a bill created to study how municipalities do their billing.
