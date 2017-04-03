$2M for dairy farmers ready for governor's signature
A measure providing up to $2 million in emergency funding for New Hampshire dairy farmers strained by last year's drought is ready for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's signature. The Senate on Thursday concurred with changes made by the House last month to the measure.
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Mar 23
|camp david
|102
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar 23
|camp david
|2
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
