Woman sentenced for fentanyl deal that ended in death
A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl that caused the death of a 22-year-old man. Tanya McCormack, of Effingham, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison Thursday, with part of that time suspended.
