Man pleads guilty to 2 Rochester bank robberies

Jake Chiaradonna, of Wolfeboro, pleaded guilty on Thursday to committing two bank robberies in Rochester, according to acting U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire John J. Farley. According court records and statements made in court, on Oct. 5, Chiaradonna entered the Citizens Bank on Milton Road in Rochester, and handed the teller a note claiming that he had a gun and demanding money.

