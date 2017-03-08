Kingswood teacher resigns amid investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a student
An English teacher at Kingswood Regional High School surrendered his teaching credentials last month amid investigations by the police department and the state Department of Education concerning alleged inappropriate contact with a student.
