A plow clears Donati Drive in Hooksett pedestrian during Tuesday's Nor'easter.

A plow clears Donati Drive in Hookset...

A plow clears Donati Drive in Hooksett during Tuesday's Nor'easter.

Sen. Jeff Woodburn, D-Whitefield, has introduced legislation he says will ratify the decision dozens of towns made on Tuesday to reschedule elections and town meetings as a blizzard bore down on New England.

