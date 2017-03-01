Senate Votes In Favor Of Dairy Farmer...

Senate Votes In Favor Of Dairy Farmer Relief Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Dairy farmers in the Granite State hurt by the recent drought are one step closer to a helping hand after the senate voted in favor of a financial relief program Thursday. The Dairy Producer Drought Relief Program met with overall support in the Senate Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar 2 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb 26 Barbara P Bush 78
Murder in Campton (Feb '06) Feb 13 Det Columbo 101
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec '16 Canoeboy 14
News State police log, Troop E (Jan '13) Sep '16 justine 3
News Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11) Sep '16 fuckface 2
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC