Senate bill would let Eversource use electric customers to cover gas project's costs NEW
Electric utilities in New Hampshire could have an easier time passing the cost of new energy projects onto customers under a bill up for debate in the state Senate. Republican Sen. Jeb Bradley filed the legislation after state regulators rejected Eversource Energy's request to use money from electricity rates to help pay for a new natural gas pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar 5
|Kathie Towle Hession
|1
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Det Columbo
|101
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC