Middleton Police: Standoff ends peacefully, man charged
According to Middleton Police, the Middlton, Milton and Farmington police departments responded to 294 King's Highway at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated suicidal male who allegedly threatened family members with a firearm. Police were told that at least one shot had been fired before their arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Feb 16
|doo doo
|34
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Feb 13
|Det Columbo
|101
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC