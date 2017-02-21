Middleton Police: Standoff ends peace...

Middleton Police: Standoff ends peacefully, man charged

According to Middleton Police, the Middlton, Milton and Farmington police departments responded to 294 King's Highway at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated suicidal male who allegedly threatened family members with a firearm. Police were told that at least one shot had been fired before their arrival.

