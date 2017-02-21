Cougars sprint to the finish

Cougars sprint to the finish

Thursday Feb 9

On Monday the Cougar Nordic team competed in an exciting skate sprint race at the Abenaki Ski Area in Wolfeboro. Eight schools were represented: ConVal, Souhegan, Kennett, Lebanon, Kingswood, Hanover, Moultonboro, and Farmington.

Wolfeboro, NH

