ConcealCarry020417
A measure to eliminate the legal requirement for gun owners to obtain a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon cleared another hurdle this week. Members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted to approve the bill, which does away with the need for permits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacey Burns murder still unsolved two years la... (May '11)
|10 hr
|Fuckeds233
|72
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|14 hr
|doo doo
|34
|Murder in Campton (Feb '06)
|Feb 13
|Det Columbo
|101
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Canoeboy
|14
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wolfeboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC