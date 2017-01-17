Wolfeboro woman charged with DWI twice in same day
A local woman was arrested on a DWI charge before picking her son up from daycare on Friday evening, and arrested again that night on the same charge after driving to the police station to speak to the original arresting officer. At approximately 4:26 p.m., Wolfeboro Police received a call from someone claiming that Sarah J. Kendall, 36, of Wolfeboro, had been consuming alcohol, and was on her way to pick up her son from daycare, according a statement released by the Wolfeboro Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
