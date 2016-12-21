Wolfeboro suspect charged with 'huffing'

Shortly after noon on Monday, a passerby reported to police that a man was sitting on a bench "huffing something" at Durgin Stables, in the area of 151 North Main St. Michael Strauch, a K9 officer with Wolfeboro police, responded to the scene and saw a man on the bench who was unresponsive and semi-conscious. The man was identified as 26-year-old Zachary "Ary" Thompson of Wolfeboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.