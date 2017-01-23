Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue sees jump in em...

Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue sees jump in emergency calls

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department answered 1,314 calls in 2016, an increase of 109 calls or over 9 percent from 2015. "This level of activity has been a challenge for our staff," said Fire-Rescue Chief Jim Pineo.

Wolfeboro, NH

