Mom faces unrelated charges after tot freed from locked car
A Tuftonboro woman who called Wolfeboro Police for help on Monday after her 2-year-old was mistakenly locked in her car was later arrested on unrelated charges. Amy C. Bergeron, 43, of 22 Lamprey Lane, called police at approximately 5:12 p.m. to report that she had accidentlly locked her 2-year-old son in her car.
