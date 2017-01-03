Letter: Wolfeboro's empty seat

Letter: Wolfeboro's empty seat

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

This is in response to John White's letter to the Monitor regarding the vacancy in Carroll County 6. I believe John is precisely correct, that it is unreasonable for Wolfeboro to leave its seat empty for over a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie 30
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec 19 Canoeboy 14
News State police log, Troop E (Jan '13) Sep '16 justine 3
News Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11) Sep '16 fuckface 2
Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09) Sep '16 TOWJAM 10
Fat Jimmy Kazoleas (Apr '14) Sep '16 trapper 18
Happy Birthday JC Sep '16 Mally43 1
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,642 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC