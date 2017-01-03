Letter: Shortchanged in Wolfeboro

Letter: Shortchanged in Wolfeboro

Newly re-elected state Rep. Harold Parker of Wolfeboro has announced his intention to resign from the House, and the Wolfeboro Select Board has decided that a special election to replace him, as set forth in RSA 651:85, would be too expensive and therefore will not take place. This is an astounding bit of political chutzpah, a local select board flouting state law by altering the ratio of citizens represented to representatives sitting in order to save a bit on the tax rate.

