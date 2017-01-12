Legislature debates guns; committee approves proposed bill to eliminate concealed-carry permit
The push to eliminate the concealed carry permit requirement for gun owners cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with the state Senate Judiciary Committee voting to approve the proposed changes to New Hampshire law. "I believe that this legislation is common sense," said Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, one of the bill's main sponsors.
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan 12
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie
|30
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec 19
|Canoeboy
|14
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
|Fat Jimmy Kazoleas (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|trapper
|18
