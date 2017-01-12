Legislature debates guns; committee a...

Legislature debates guns; committee approves proposed bill to eliminate concealed-carry permit

Wednesday Jan 11

The push to eliminate the concealed carry permit requirement for gun owners cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with the state Senate Judiciary Committee voting to approve the proposed changes to New Hampshire law. "I believe that this legislation is common sense," said Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, one of the bill's main sponsors.

