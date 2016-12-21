This Weekend in N.H.: Handbells, Scrooge, and Puccini
If you need a break from baking, wrapping and card-writing, you can immerse yourself in one of the many seasonal performances on offer this weekend. Jean's Playhouse in Lincoln is presenting The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Musical , on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. An adaptation of the children's book by Barbara Robinson, this "bad kids crash local Christmas pageant and chaos ensues" is high energy and madcap.
Wolfeboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06)
|Dec 19
|Canoeboy
|14
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Dec 12
|Winnie
|28
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
|Fat Jimmy Kazoleas (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|trapper
|18
|Happy Birthday JC
|Sep '16
|Mally43
|1
