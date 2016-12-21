This Weekend in N.H.: Handbells, Scro...

This Weekend in N.H.: Handbells, Scrooge, and Puccini

Friday Dec 9

If you need a break from baking, wrapping and card-writing, you can immerse yourself in one of the many seasonal performances on offer this weekend. Jean's Playhouse in Lincoln is presenting The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Musical , on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. An adaptation of the children's book by Barbara Robinson, this "bad kids crash local Christmas pageant and chaos ensues" is high energy and madcap.

Wolfeboro, NH

