N.H. lawmaker proposes involuntary commitment for drug treatment

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Boston.com

Those struggling with drug addiction could be hospitalized against their will under a bill being proposed by a New Hampshire lawmaker. State Sen. Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro, is proposing amending the state law that allows authorities to involuntarily commit people suffering from serious mental illness who pose a threat to themselves.

