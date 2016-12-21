Josephine Amatucci found to be a 'vexatious litigant' by court
The Town of Wolfeboro had filed a petition in Superior Court on June 29, 2015, asking that Amatucci be declared a "vexatious litigant" due to the numerous frivolous lawsuits she has filed against the town, the police department and individuals associated with both.
