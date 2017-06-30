Clare Proctor, 90

Clare Proctor, 90

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

A resident of Melrose for the past 21 years, Clare Proctor passed away early Saturday morning, July 1, at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a sudden onset of overwhelming illness. She was 90 years of age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Pet Shop/Services in Melrose? (Jul '12) Jun 18 Born free 2
Liquor Stores now allowed in Melrose,ma (Mar '09) Jun 14 Living in fantasy... 20
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Medford Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) Jun 6 hOWS YOUR wEATHER 3
News Maintain pressure (May '08) May '17 EHALL 21
Where is Melanie melanson (Aug '12) Apr '17 We love you Melanie 48
Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13) Mar '17 Dawn Martin 5
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC