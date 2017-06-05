Remembering Bash Aparan, and Building...

Remembering Bash Aparan, and Building a Green Sustainable Armenia

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Groong

ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 USA Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 9, 2017 Remembering Bash Aparan, and Building a Green Sustainable Armenia WOBURN, MA--Last month Armenian communities around the world commemorated the 99th anniversary of the battle of Bash Aparan. On May 21, 1918, an Ottoman Turkish division attacked Armenian forces at Bash Aparan, with the intent of pushing towards Yerevan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) Jun 6 hOWS YOUR wEATHER 3
News Maintain pressure (May '08) May 22 EHALL 21
Where is Melanie melanson (Aug '12) Apr '17 We love you Melanie 48
Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13) Mar '17 Dawn Martin 5
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Mar '17 Harry Wells 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar '17 hammerhead 1
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Twelve angry men 12
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC