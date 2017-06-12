Nancy M. Ulrich

Nancy M. Ulrich of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, died on Sunday, June 11, at the Woburn Nursing Center after a brief illness. Ms. Ulrich was a graduate of Stoneham High School, Class of 1950.

