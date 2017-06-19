May Center School makes move for bett...

May Center School makes move for better location in Wilmington

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Lowell Sun

The May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities is decorated with colorfully painted walls and student art work, and filled with friendly staff and students at its new location in Wilmington. After moving into town from Woburn in March, the school is continuing to serve its students with respect and an individualized learning model.

