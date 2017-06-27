Ex-aide to Donnelly wins primary to succeed late senator
The former chief of staff to late state Sen. Kenneth Donnelly has won the Democratic primary to fill Donnelly's seat on Beacon Hill. Unofficial returns show Cindy Friedman defeating state Rep. Sean Garballey and state education board member Mary Ann Stewart in Tuesday's voting.
