ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 USA Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE June 20, 2017 ATP Expands Green Landscapes with 87,724 More Trees and a New Park YEREVAN--This spring, Armenia Tree Project planted another 87,724 trees at 113 sites across the country and established a new public park in Ashtarak. However, rejoicing in the season was difficult when there was widespread "deep pruning" of trees and reports of continued logging.

