ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 USA Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE June 20, 2017 ATP Expands Green Landscapes with 87,724 More Trees and a New Park YEREVAN--This spring, Armenia Tree Project planted another 87,724 trees at 113 sites across the country and established a new public park in Ashtarak. However, rejoicing in the season was difficult when there was widespread "deep pruning" of trees and reports of continued logging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.