3 Democrats vie for seat held by the late Sen. Donnelly
Cindy Friedman, state Rep. Sean Garballey and Mary Ann Stewart are on Tuesday's Democratic primary ballot in the 4th Middlesex District, which includes Arlington, Billerica, Burlington, much of Lexington and Woburn .
