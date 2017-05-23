MRI Distribution to Celebrate the Opening of its Woburn, MA Location
MRI , a PowerHouse Alliance member and premium regional distributor of name-brand consumer and specialty electronics announces the grand opening of its Woburn, MA location, celebrating with an open house on June 7th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MRI invites their current and new dealers for a casual afternoon/evening of food, drinks, and demos from vendors. MRI's new location is stocked by over 100 residential, commercial and security brands including Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Sonance, Atlas, Luxul, 2GIG, Hikvision, Epson and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maintain pressure (May '08)
|May 22
|EHALL
|21
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Fact
|2
|Where is Melanie melanson (Aug '12)
|Apr 30
|We love you Melanie
|48
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC