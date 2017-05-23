MRI Distribution to Celebrate the Ope...

MRI Distribution to Celebrate the Opening of its Woburn, MA Location

MRI , a PowerHouse Alliance member and premium regional distributor of name-brand consumer and specialty electronics announces the grand opening of its Woburn, MA location, celebrating with an open house on June 7th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MRI invites their current and new dealers for a casual afternoon/evening of food, drinks, and demos from vendors. MRI's new location is stocked by over 100 residential, commercial and security brands including Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Sonance, Atlas, Luxul, 2GIG, Hikvision, Epson and many more.

