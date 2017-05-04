Mass Hort to unveil new Hartley Botan...

Mass Hort to unveil new Hartley Botanic Victorian Greenhouse on Mother's Day

Massachusetts Horticultural Society will celebrate Mother's Day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its newly constructed Hartley Botanic Victorian Lodge on Sunday, May 14 at 11:30am. The Gardens at Elm Bank will be open for families to enjoy, including our newly renovated Weezie's Garden for Children.

