Former correction department employee charged with child porn
A former employee of the Massachusetts Department of Correction was arraigned on child pornography charges Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office. Jason Riccio, 33, of Burlington, was charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement.
