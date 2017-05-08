ATP Keeps Its Promise with Stewardship of the Living Century Forests Planted for Genocide Centennial
ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 USA Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE May 9, 2017 ATP Keeps Its Promise with Stewardship of the Living Century Forests Planted for Genocide Centennial By Ani Paitjan To mark the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia Tree Project launched a planting campaign called the Living Century Initiative in 2015. The campaign established 10 new forests in the northern villages of Vahramaberd, Keti, Gogaran, Ghanzanchi, Arevshat, Lusaghbyur, Saralanj, Arevashogh, Akunk and Basen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Fact
|2
|Where is Melanie melanson (Aug '12)
|Apr 30
|We love you Melanie
|48
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Feb '17
|Lowell Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC