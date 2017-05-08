ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 USA Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE May 9, 2017 ATP Keeps Its Promise with Stewardship of the Living Century Forests Planted for Genocide Centennial By Ani Paitjan To mark the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia Tree Project launched a planting campaign called the Living Century Initiative in 2015. The campaign established 10 new forests in the northern villages of Vahramaberd, Keti, Gogaran, Ghanzanchi, Arevshat, Lusaghbyur, Saralanj, Arevashogh, Akunk and Basen.

