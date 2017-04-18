Wilmington

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Lowell Sun

Board of Selectmen candidates on Tuesday night debated the potential TransRail development, the separation agreement between the School Committee and former Superintendent Mary DeLai and how the candidates plan to keep harmony on the board if elected. The three candidates -- incumbent Mike McCoy, Ed Loud and Kevin MacDonald -- participated in the annual candidate forum broadcast live on WCTV.

