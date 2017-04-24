Tensions build before pipeline built in Massachusetts forest
Amid drizzle and mist, the sound of nothing but toads and faint rippling water, the unmarked patrol cars pass slowly by, stop and watch, then move on until the next patrol comes. It continues like this on a gray morning as Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Melanie melanson (Aug '12)
|Thu
|MeInNC
|47
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Feb '17
|Lowell Citizen
|3
|The This Old House Hour (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|clairehast123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC