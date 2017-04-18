Sen. Kenneth Donnelly, ex-firefighter, dies of brain tumor
State Sen. Kenneth Donnelly, a former local fire department veteran who as a politician was known for fighting for issues including mental health care and employment training, has died of a brain tumor. He was 66 years old.
