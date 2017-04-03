Selectmen hopefuls debate issues in Wilmington
Board of Selectmen candidates debated a few hot topics Tuesday night at the WCTV studio. Some issues included their thoughts on the potential transrail development in town, the separation agreement between the School Committee and former Superintendent Mary DeLai and how the candidates plan to keep harmony on the board if elected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White dudes love raping children
|Mar 15
|BlackLatinoRapists
|4
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar 14
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar 7
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Feb '17
|Lowell Citizen
|3
|The This Old House Hour (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|clairehast123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC