Dates set for votes to fill seat of the late Sen. Donnelly
Dates have been set for a special election to fill the seat of the late Massachusetts state Sen. Kenneth Donnelly. Under an order adopted by the Senate, party primaries will be held on June 27 and the final election on July 25 in the 4th Middlesex District.
