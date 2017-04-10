Dates set for votes to fill seat of t...

Dates set for votes to fill seat of the late Sen. Donnelly

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Dates have been set for a special election to fill the seat of the late Massachusetts state Sen. Kenneth Donnelly. Under an order adopted by the Senate, party primaries will be held on June 27 and the final election on July 25 in the 4th Middlesex District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White dudes love raping children Mar '17 BlackLatinoRapists 4
Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13) Mar '17 Dawn Martin 5
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Mar '17 Harry Wells 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar '17 hammerhead 1
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Twelve angry men 12
Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello* Feb '17 Lowell Citizen 3
News The This Old House Hour (Sep '16) Jan '17 clairehast123 2
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC