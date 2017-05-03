Arrest Log: 4/29/2017

Arrest Log: 4/29/2017

Saturday Apr 29

Jeremy Sauer, 45, 222 Clarendon St., Fitchburg; operating motor vehicle with suspended/revoked license, unregistered motor vehicle, refusing to produce license/registration/plates. -- Jeffrey Benedicto, 26, 17 Garfield St., Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection or sticker, registration not in possession.

