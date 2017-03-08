WOBURN, Mass., March 09, 2017 -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. today announced greenhouse results in its model Camelina system showing that its second generation novel yield trait gene C3003 produces significant improvements in seed yield. The second generation C3003 yield gene trait was designed to be expressed only in the seed of the Camelina plant. Yield10 plans to test this promising yield trait in field trials planned for the upcoming 2017 spring growing season.

